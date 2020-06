A security guard watches as a shopper exits from a disinfection channel installed at the entrance of a shopping mall as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Manila May 16, 2020. — AFP pic

MANILA, June 16 — The Philippines’ health ministry reported 364 new coronavirus infections and five more deaths today, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 26,781 and fatalities to 1,103.

The Department of Health (DOH) also said 301 more patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 6,552. — Reuters