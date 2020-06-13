New domestic cases in Beijing raise fears of new virus wave

People are wearing face masks inside the Jingshen seafood market which has been closed for business after new coronavirus infections were detected, in Beijing June 12, 2020. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, June 13 — China reported 11 new coronavirus cases today, including six domestic cases in the capital that raised concerns about a resurgence.

The majority of China’s cases in recent months were overseas nationals tested as they returned home, with the domestic outbreak brought largely under control after the disease first emerged in the central city of Wuhan last year.

But the new cases have prompted Beijing officials to delay the return of students to primary schools, and suspend all sporting events and group dining.

City authorities yesterdayalso closed two markets visited by one of the known cases.

The chairman of the Xinfadi meat wholesale market told state-run Beijing News that the virus was detected on chopping boards used to handle imported salmon.

Major supermarket chains including Wumart and Carrefour removed all stocks of salmon overnight in the capital, but said supplies of other products would not be affected, Beijing Daily reported today.

AFP reporters saw dozens of police officers deployed at the two markets.

The novel coronavirus is believed to have jumped from an animal to humans at a Wuhan market that sold wildlife.

The first new case in Beijing after two months — who had no recent travel history outside the city — was reported on Thursday, and authorities confirmed two more infections the next day.

The other five cases reported today were brought in from overseas. — AFP