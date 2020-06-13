Mexico City to begin gradual exit from lockdown on Monday

Mexico City and the adjacent urban sprawl are home to more than 21 million people, and the region accounts for more than 40 per cent of some 139,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country. ― Reuters pic

MEXICO CITY, June 13 — The mayor of Mexico City said yesterday the Mexican capital will next week lift restrictions on car traffic and public transport, and allow 340,000 factory works to get back to work, even though new cases of coronavirus are still rising.

Mexico City and the adjacent urban sprawl are home to more than 21 million people, and the region accounts for more than 40 per cent of some 139,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country. Yesterday Mexico reported a record of more than 5,000 new cases.

“We think next week the city can begin a process of very orderly transition,” said Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, noting there had been a slight drop in hospital occupancy rates and that the city’s contagion alert level was close to coming down a notch.

Curbs on vehicle traffic and public transport are due to be eased on Monday and factories will start opening on Tuesday under strict sanitary protections, the city government said.

On Thursday, small shops will have permission to reopen, while professional services and scientific workers linked to “industry” can go back as of yesterday, it added.

If conditions are deemed suitable, street markets and the historic centre of the city will reopen the week of June 22-28. — Reuters