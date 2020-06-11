Brazil's biggest cities start reopening as Covid-19 surges

An employee checks the temperature of a woman as people queue to enter a shop as the city hall eases restrictions in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 10, 2020. — Reuters pic

SAO PAULO, June 11 — Brazil's most populous state Sao Paulo reported a record number of Covid-19 deaths for the second day running yesterday even as its metropolis allowed shops to resume business and prepared to reopen its malls.

Sao Paulo, the epicentre of the pandemic in Brazil, recorded 340 new deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the state's confirmed death toll to 9,862, a fourth of the country's total fatalities, the governor's office said.

That did not stop shoppers flocking to the 25 de Março shopping district where around half of the businesses were open yesterday. Although stores considered essential, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, have remained open, most shops in Sao Paulo have been shut since March.

Shoppers packed the streets. Stores allowed in only people wearing masks and provided alcohol gel. Some took the temperature of shoppers at the entrance.

“I'm afraid because the virus is growing, but at the same time we have to go to work and buy things to sell, though always protected by a mask,” said Vanessa Pereira, a saleswoman.

The city's malls will reopen today for four hours a day after agreeing with authorities on reducing public access as a precaution against the contagion.

In Rio de Janeiro, the second hardest hit Brazilian city, the mayor announced malls will also reopen on Thursday as part of a scheduled easing of restrictions.

The decisions to reopen shops has been advocated by Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro who has minimised the gravity of the coronavirus outbreak and dismissed warnings by public health experts that the contagion is still surging.

Brazil has 739,503 confirmed cases of infection, the world's worst outbreak after the United States, and has suffered from at least 38,406 deaths.

Earlier yesterday, Bolsonaro told an actress to “get out of here” after she criticised his response to the coronavirus pandemic at a gathering of supporters outside his official residence in the capital Brasilia. — Reuters