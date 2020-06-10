Japan wants to take lead for G7 statement on Hong Kong, says Abe

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a Covid-19 news conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo, Japan May 4, 2020. — Eugene Hoshiko/Pool pic via Reuters

TOKYO, June 10 — Japan wants to take the lead among Group of Seven nations on issuing a statement about the situation in Hong Kong, where China has imposed a new security law, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said today.

“Obviously, we acknowledge the G7 has a mission to lead the global public opinion and Japan wants to take a lead in issuing a statement based on ‘one nation, two systems’ in Hong Kong,” Abe told parliament.

Japan had already issued a statement independently expressing serious concern about Beijing’s move on May 28, the day China passed the law, and called in the Chinese ambassador to convey its view.

Tokyo is in a sensitive situation regarding US-China tensions over Hong Kong, as it plans for a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping, originally set for April but postponed over the coronavirus. — Reuters