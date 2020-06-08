Saudi Arabia considers limiting Haj pilgrims amid Covid-19 fears

File picture of Muslim pilgrims walking in the Al-Safa direction from Al-Marwah where Muslims walk back and forth seven times as part of the Haj pilgrimage rite at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia August 13, 2019. — Reuters pic

DUBAI, June 8 — Saudi Arabia could drastically limit numbers at the annual Haj pilgrimage to prevent a further outbreak of coronavirus after cases in the country topped 100,000, sources familiar with the matter said today.

Some 2.5 million pilgrims visit the holiest sites of Islam in Mecca and Medina for the week-long Haj, a once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it. Official data show Haj and the lesser, year-round umrah pilgrimage earn the kingdom about US$12 billion (RM51 billion) a year.

Saudi Arabia asked Muslims in March to put Haj plans on hold and suspended umrah until further notice.

Two sources familiar with the matter said authorities are now considering allowing “only symbolic numbers” this year, with restrictions including a ban on older pilgrims and additional health checks.

With strict procedures, authorities think it may be possible to allow in up to 20 per cent of each country’s regular quota of pilgrims, another source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Some officials are still pushing for a cancellation of the Haj, expected to start in late July, the three sources said.

The government media office and a spokesman for the Haj and umrah ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

Limiting or cancelling Haj will further pressure government finances hit by the plunge in oil prices and the pandemic. Analysts predict a severe economic contraction this year.

Yesterday, the kingdom halted international passenger flights and reimposed a curfew in Jeddah, where Haj flights land, after a spike in infections in the city.

In 2019, around 19 million pilgrims attended umrah while Haj drew 2.6 million. An economic reform plan of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman aims to increase umrah and Haj capacity to 30 million pilgrims annually and generate 50 billion riyals of revenues by 2030. — Reuters