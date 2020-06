People raise their fist and stand on their knees as they demonstrate in Nantes, June 8, 2020, during a ‘Black Lives Matter’ worldwide protests against racism and police brutality. — AFP pic

PARIS, June 8 — France will ban a controversial chokehold method used by police to detain suspects, the interior minister said today, amid public anger over the death of a young black man in 2016 after he was pinned to the ground.

The practice “will be abandoned,” said Interior Minister Christophe Castaner. “It will no longer be taught in police and gendarmerie schools. It is a method that has its dangers,” he added. — AFP