LONDON, June 7 — The United Kingdom’s death toll from confirmed cases of Covid-19 rose by 77 to 40,542 as of 1600 GMT on June 6, according to government data published today.

Scotland and Northern Ireland earlier reported no Covid-19 deaths in the previous 24 hours.

Including suspected cases, the United Kingdom’s death toll this week surpassed 50,000, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources. — Reuters