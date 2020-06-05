China reports 5 new Covid-19 cases, 3 asymptomatic cases for June 4

People wearing protective face masks walk past office buildings in Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, in Shanghai, following the Covid-19 outbreak, China June 4, 2020. — Reuters pic

SHANGHAI, June 5 — China reported five new Covid-19 cases and three new asymptomatic infections for June 4, the health commission said today.

The National Health Commission said all five of the new cases were imported, involving travellers from overseas. For June 3, China had reported one confirmed case and four asymptomatic cases.

China does not count asymptomatic cases, people who test positive for the coronavirus but do not exhibit Covid-19 symptoms, as confirmed infections.

The total number of infections in China stands at 83,027. The death toll remained unchanged at 4,634. — Reuters