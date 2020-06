Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had earlier dismissed his government ahead of a presidential election. — Reuters pic

MINSK, June 4 — Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko appointed Roman Golovchenko today as prime minister, the Belta news agency reported.

Golovchenko previously served as head of the state military-industrial committee.

Yesterday, Lukashenko dismissed his government ahead of a presidential election set for Aug. 9. — Reuters