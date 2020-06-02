UK urges China to ‘step back from the brink’ over Hong Kong law

A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament's Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (centre) speaking on the government’s response to China’s proposed new security legislation in Hong Kong in the House of Commons in London on June 2, 2020. — AFP pic

LONDON, June 2 — Britain today urged China to think again about trying to assert more control over Hong Kong, after concern Beijing was trying to stifle dissent in the semi-autonomous city.

“There is time for China to reconsider,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said of a proposed national security law Beijing brought in after a wave of pro-democracy protests.

“There is a moment for China to step back from the brink and respect Hong Kong’s autonomy and respect China’s own international obligations.”

Beijing’s rubber-stamp parliament has approved the new law that would bypass Hong Kong’s legislature, arguing it was needed to tackle “terrorism” and “separatism”.

But opponents fear it will lead to political oppression in the financial hub, eroding freedoms and autonomy supposedly guaranteed in the 1997 handover to China from Britain.

Britain has responded by announcing plans to extend visa rights to Hong Kongers eligible for British National (Overseas) passports, and joined international condemnation of Beijing.

Raab urged both governments to work together “to end the recent violence and resolve the underlying tensions based on political dialogue”. — AFP