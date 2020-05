The migrants inside the truck were found suffocated. — Reuters pic

PARIS, May 27 — The French prosecutor’s office said today that 26 people had been arrested in France and Belgium in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants found in the back of a truck near London last year.

The dead, including two 15-year-old boys, were found on an industrial estate about 20 miles (32 km) east of London last October. — Reuters