Technician shoots dead three colleagues in Thailand

BANGKOK, May 27 — A technician shot dead three of his male colleagues at a state-run radio station, including the director, and wounded another in northern Thailand today, according to police.

In the incident at 11am, the 58-year-old man, armed with two handguns, a 9mm and .38, killed the director of Phitsanulok Radio Station and two senior electricians.

A radio transmission technician was wounded in the incident.

A police investigation officer in Pitsanulok, who declined to be identified, said the technician was believed to have been involved in an argument with his colleagues before the incident.

He said the man then went home and returned with two handguns and a knife.

“He shot dead the victims and waited for the police to arrive.

“Police are working to establish the motive behind the shooting,” he told Bernama when contacted.

He added that the suspect remained calm and relaxed when giving his statement at the police station. — Bernama