Saudi Arabia allows mosques to open for Friday prayers

Cleaners swipe the floor, following the outbreak of Covid-19, at the Grand mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia March 3, 2020. — Reuters pic

DUBAI, May 26 — Saudi Arabia will allow mosques to open for Friday prayers, state TV reported on Tuesday, as the kingdom eases restrictions on movement to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Mosques will be authorised to open 20 minutes before Friday prayers and should close 20 minutes after they finish, state TV said on Twitter, citing the ministry of Islamic affairs.

Saudi authorities said yesterday that restrictions would be lifted in three phases, culminating in a curfew ending - with the exception of the holy city of Mecca - from June 21.

The haj and umrah pilgrimages, which attract millions of travellers from around the world, will remain suspended until further notice.— AFP