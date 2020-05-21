US fighter jet crashes in Florida, second accident in a week

A F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter on a training sortie in Florida. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, May 21 — A US fighter jet has crashed during a test flight in Florida, the air force said yesterday, the second military air accident in a week in the state.

No one was hurt in the incident involving an F-35A Stealth jet as it tried to land Tuesday night, Eglin Air Force Base said in a statement. The pilot managed to eject and is in stable condition.

The crash caused no injuries to any civilians nor property damage at the base.

The Lockheed Martin F-35 is the most expensive weapons programme in US military history, at a cost of nearly US$400 billion (RM1.74 trillion) to produce nearly 2,500 units in coming decades.

The F35-A is the version earmarked for the US Air Force. Each costs around US$85 million.

A Stealth jet of the previous generation, F-22, crashed Friday around 20 kilometres from the Eglin base during a test flight. The pilot managed to eject safely that time, too.

Both crashes are under investigation, said the statement, released on the base's Twitter account in the early hours of yesterday. — AFP