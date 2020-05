Orn-anong, 11, takes new online learning classes broadcast by state distance learning television (DLTV) amid the spread of Covid-19, at a community in Bangkok, Thailand, May 20, 2020. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, May 20 — Thailand today confirmed one new coronavirus case, bringing its total cases to 3,034.

There were no additional deaths reported. The new case, a Thai citizen travelling from Bahrain, was a detected during quarantine, said spokesman for the government's coronavirus task force, Taweesin Wisanuyothin.

There have been 56 deaths overall from coronavirus in Thailand and 2,888 patients have recovered. — Reuters