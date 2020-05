KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — A moderate earthquake, measuring 5.3 of the Richter scale, hit Mindanao in the Philippines at 8.45 pm tonight.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department, in a statement, said the epicentre of the earthquake was 134 kilometres (km) north of the Talaud islands in Indonesia at a depth of 98km.

However, no tsunami threat was reported, the statement read. — Bernama