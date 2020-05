Indonesia's total cases have reached 19,189. ― Reuters pic

JAKARTA, May 20 — Indonesia reported today 693 new coronavirus infections, the Southeast Asian nation’s biggest daily rise and taking the total number of cases to 19,189, according to the website of Indonesia’s Covid-19 task force.

The task force reported 21 additional deaths, taking the total to 1,242, while 4,575 people have recovered. — Reuters