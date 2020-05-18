US records 820 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, tracker shows

Signs thanking essential workers sit outside Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility linked to several Covid-19 deaths in Kirkland, Washington May 10, 2020. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, May 18 — The United States yesterday recorded 820 new coronavirus fatalities in the previous 24 hours, but the country's total death count neared 90,000, a Johns Hopkins University tracker reported.

The latest toll, marked at 8.30pm (0030 GMT Monday), was the lowest since 776 daily deaths were recorded on May 10, but the count ranged as high as 1,894 in subsequent days.

According to the real-time tracker by Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins, the United States has 1,486,376 cases of novel coronavirus.

That figure and the death toll are by far the world's highest. — AFP