People enjoy the weather at a cafe at Gendarmenmarkt square during the Covid-19 outbreak, in Berlin, Germany May 16, 2020. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, May 18 — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 2 to 174,355, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed today.

The tally showed no further deaths due to the virus. The reported death toll remained at 7,914. — Reuters