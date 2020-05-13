I do not want crowding on public transport, says UK PM Johnson

Passengers wearing protective face masks wait for a train at Westminster Underground station, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), London, Britain, May 12, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, May 13 — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said today he did not want to see crowding on public transport after images of crowded buses in London were published on the first day of a gradual easing of the lockdown against the coronavirus.

“I don’t want to see crowding on mass transit or public transport in our capital or anywhere else,” he told parliament, adding that officials were urging people not to travel at peak times and for more trains to run on the London tube system. — Reuters