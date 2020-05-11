Pence not in quarantine, to be at White House today, after aide tests positive for virus

Vice President Mike Pence addresses the coronavirus task force daily briefing at the White House in Washington March 24, 2020. ― Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, May 11 — Vice President Mike Pence is not in quarantine and plans to be at the White House today, a spokesman said yesterday, despite media reports that Pence was self-isolating after a staffer tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“Vice President Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine,” spokesman Devin O’Malley said in a statement.

“Additionally, Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow,” the statement added.

The Trump administration has no plans to keep President Donald Trump and Pence apart, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters yesterday, as concerns rise about the spread of the coronavirus within the White House.

Trump told reporters on Friday that Pence's spokeswoman, Katie Miller, had tested positive for the virus, a day after news that Trump’s personal valet also had tested positive.

Three senior officials guiding the US response to the coronavirus pandemic also were in self-quarantine on Saturday after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for the disease, their agencies and spokesmen said.

The officials were Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, and US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn. — Reuters