China reports one new coronavirus case, 16 asymptomatic cases

People are seen at a restaurant, following the Covid-19 outbreak, in Beijing, China May 7, 2020. — Reuters pic

SHANGHAI, May 8 — China reported one new coronavirus case for yesterday, down from the two cases the day before, data from the national health authority showed today.

No new imported cases were recorded yesterday, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

The commission also reported 16 new asymptomatic cases for yesterday, versus six the previous day.

China’s total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 82,886, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,633, the national health authority said. — Reuters