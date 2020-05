Indonesia reported eight new Covid-19 deaths today.— Antara Foto via Reuters pic

JAKARTA, May 5 — Indonesia reported today its biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections with 484 new cases, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 12,071, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.

Yurianto reported eight new deaths, taking the total to 872, while 2,197 have recovered.

More than 88,900 people have been tested, he said. — Reuters