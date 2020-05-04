Kuwait says breaks up Egyptian worker riot over repatriation

Expatriates in lockdown at a quarantined building, recieve food from a Kuwaiti charity, in Farwaniya, Kuwait April 6, 2020. — Reuters pic

CAIRO, May 4 — Kuwaiti security officials broke up a riot by Egyptian workers seeking repatriation after being held in special housing units for violations of the country's residence law, Kuwait's Ministry of Interior said today.

Security officials intervened after “riots and chaos” and seized a number of people who would face legal measures, the statement said.

Representatives of the Egyptian embassy in Kuwait attended the shelter and told workers that they would begin preparing schedules for their return flights this week, the statement said. The Egyptian embassy also apologised for the riots, it said.

Kuwait agreed last month to allow expatriates violating its residency laws to leave the country without paying fines or air tickets, with women and children due to leave first. — Reuters