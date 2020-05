An ambulance worker arrives with a patient at the 12 de Octubre Hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Madrid, Spain March 31, 2020. — Reuters pic

MADRID, May 3 — Spain’s death toll from the new coronavirus rose by 164 to 25,264 today, according to data from the Health Ministry, marking the lowest one-day increase since March 18.

Confirmed cases of the virus rose to 217,466 today, from 216,582 yesterday, the ministry said. — Reuters