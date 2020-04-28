Germany reports 1,144 new coronavirus cases, 163 more deaths

BERLIN, April 28 — The number of Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 1,144 to 156,337, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed today.
The death toll rose by 163 to 5,913, according to the tally. — Reuters
