Germany reports 1,018 new coronavirus cases, 110 more deaths

BERLIN, April 27 — The number of Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 1,018 to 155,193, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed today.
The death toll rose by 110 to 5,750, according to the tally. — Reuters
