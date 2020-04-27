Germany reports 1,018 new coronavirus cases, 110 more deaths

A protester holds up a placard reading 'Bye WHO, bye Gates, stop pharmaceutical lobby' during a demonstration against the Covid-19 lockdown, in Berlin, Germany April 25, 2020. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, April 27 — The number of Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 1,018 to 155,193, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed today.

The death toll rose by 110 to 5,750, according to the tally. — Reuters