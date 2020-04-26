Saudi Arabia partially lifts curfew, keeps 24-hour curfew in Mecca, SPA reports

A general view of an empty Grand Mosque on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan during the Covid-19 outbreak in Mecca, Saudi Arabia April 24, 2020. — Reuters pic

CAIRO, April 26 — Saudi Arabia's King Salman issued an order to partially lift the curfew in all regions of the kingdom, to become from 9am to 5pm, starting today through May 13, while keeping a 24-hour curfew in Mecca and in previously isolated neighbourhoods, state news agency (SPA) said early today.

The order also allowed the opening of some economic and commercial activities, which includes wholesale and retail shops in addition to malls, in the period from 6 to 20 Ramadan, which is from April 29 to May 13. — Reuters