Cats sit outside closed shops in a deserted flower market following the lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manila April 24, 2020. — Reuters pic

MANILA, April 26 — The Philippines’ health ministry today reported seven more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, taking the death toll in the Southeast Asian country to 501.

It recorded 285 new cases, bringing the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 7,579.

A total of 862 patients have recovered. — Reuters