Bambang Suprianto, an Imam wearing a protective mask, reads the Koran while streamed through social media inside Sunda Kelapa mosque in Jakarta April 25, 2020. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, April 26 — Indonesia reported today 275 new coronavirus cases, raising the total to 8,882, data provided by health ministry official Achmad Yurianto showed.

The data showed 23 people who tested positive for the virus died, raising the total deaths to 743. — Reuters