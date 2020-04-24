Covid-19: Latest global developments

A health care worker caring for an elderly resident during lockdown amid the Covid-19 outbreak at Las Praderas nursing home in Pozuelo de Alarcon, Spain, April 23, 2020. — Reuters pic

PARIS, April 24 — Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

EU summit

The 27 leaders of the European Union ask officials to come up with a plan to recover from the economic devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic by May 6.

The divided leaders, meeting by video conference, put off until later decisions on demands for solidarity by debt-ridden southern members from the richer north.

China to WHO's rescue

China announces it will donate another US$30 million (RM131.2 million) to the World Health Organization (WHO), which has been hit by a recent US decision to withdraw funding.

According to the UN agency the struggle against Covid-19 is far from over and “will be with us for a long time.”

'Tragedy' in care homes

The WHO says Europe is seeing an “unimaginable human tragedy” at its care homes, where deaths from the new coronavirus account for up to 50 percent in some countries.

More than 186,000 deaths worldwide

At least 186,462 people have died worldwide, of which nearly two thirds are in Europe, since the epidemic surfaced in China in December, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT yesterday based on official sources.

More than 2,675,050 cases have now been reported in 193 countries or territories.

The United States has the most deaths of any country with 47,178.

Italy is the second hardest-hit country, with 25,549 dead. Spain follows with 22,157, then France with 21,856 and Britain with 18,738.

New measures

Greece extends its lockdown measures by a week to May 4.

Egypt prolongs a night-time curfew through the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Indonesia bans all air and sea travel until June.

Easing lockdowns

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa says a five-week nationwide lockdown would start slowly “easing” from May 1, with a “gradual and phased recovery.”

One of Spain's deputy prime ministers apologises to the country's children for confining them to their homes since mid-March as part of the nationwide lockdown. They will be able to go out from Sunday.

Ending lockdowns

France, which plans to end its confinement from May 11, says that parents will not have to return their children to schools. Masks will likely be imposed in public transport.

The Czech Republic says confinement measures will be wound down by May 25 instead of June 8 as originally planned.

European air traffic plummets

The International Air Transport Association (Iata) says that air traffic in Europe is only at one tenth of the level it was a year ago.

Malaria threat

The pandemic could severely disrupt access to anti-malaria nets and drugs in sub-Saharan Africa and such deaths risk doubling if efforts are not urgently scaled up, the WHO warns.

Chloroquine side effects

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) warns that an anti-malarial drug chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, backed by US President Donald Trump as a potential cure for Covid-19, could have fatal side effects.

Twitter acts on conspiracies

Twitter says it is taking down comments inciting “harmful activity,” specifically calls to destroy wireless equipment stemming from a conspiracy theory that linked 5G to the coronavirus. — AFP