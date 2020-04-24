Algeria eases coronavirus lockdown for Ramadan

A general view shows an outdoor market set up by the Algerian government to prevent crowding inside supermarkets, ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Algiers, Algeria April 19, 2020. — Reuters pic

ALGIERS, April 24 — Algeria will ease confinement measures from the first day of the holy month of Ramadan today by shortening a night curfew and lifting a full lockdown for a province near the capital Algiers, the prime minister's office said yesterday.

It said the full lockdown in the Blida province south of Algiers will be replaced with a curfew from 2pm to 7am while a 3pm-7am curfew in nine provinces, including Algiers, will be shortened to run from 5pm to 7am.

The government made no changes to the confinement measures in the remaining provinces where a 7pm-7am curfew has been imposed for weeks.

“Th government reiterates its call for citizens to remain vigilant,” the prime minister's office said in a statement. “Changing or keeping the confinement measures will depend on the evolution of the epidemiological situation.”

Algeria has so far reported 3,007 cases of the novel coronavirus, with 407 deaths and 1,355 recoveries. — Reuters