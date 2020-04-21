Trump to sign order to suspend immigration into US

A migrant from Honduras, who is in the Migrant Protection Protocols programme, returns to Ciudad Juarez after he had his family's court dates changed by Customs and Border Protection on the Paso del Norte International Bridge after court cancelations in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 20, 2020. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, April 21 — US President Donald Trump said yesterday he will be signing an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States,” Trump said in a tweet late yesterday.

The development comes as the US death toll from the virus topped 42,000 yesterday, according to a Reuters tally.

The United States has by far the world’s largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 774,000 infections, up 20,000 yesterday.

The US economy has ground to a standstill due to the coronavirus and more than 22 million people have applied for unemployment benefits in the last month. — Reuters