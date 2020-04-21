Muslim bloc to hold meeting amid pandemic

The OICE will be meeting to tomorrow via teleconference. — Reuters pic

ANKARA, April 21 — The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an “extraordinary meeting” for foreign ministers tomorrow via videoconference, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said the extraordinary meeting of the OIC Executive Committee at the level of Foreign Ministers will be held upon Turkey’s initiative.

The ministry further noted “strengthening cooperation and coordination between OIC members within the framework of combating Covid-19 as well as joint steps to be taken” are to be addressed at the meeting.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, Covid-19 continues to affect millions of people across the world.

The virus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions worldwide, with Europe and the US, the worst-hit regions. — Bernama