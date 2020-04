Vietnam is but one of many countries dealing with China's increased encroaching upon South China Sea territory— Reuters pic

HANOI, April 19 — Vietnam protested today at China’s move to establish two administrative units on islands in the disputed South China Sea, saying it “seriously violated Vietnam’s sovereignty”.

“Vietnam demands that China respect Vietnam’s sovereignty and abolish its wrongful decisions,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said in a statement. — Reuters