S. Korea's new virus cases fall to single digits for first time in two months

A woman wearing a mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus adjusts her husband's mask as they wait to check in at Incheon International Airport, South Korea March 19, 2020. — Reuters pic

SEOUL, April 19 — South Korea today reported single digit new coronavirus cases for the first day in two months with eight new infections.

Of the new cases, five were imported from overseas, the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said. The death toll rose to 234.

It was the first time since February 18 that South Korea reported a single digit daily rise. The figure brings its total infections to 10,661.

South Korea has largely managed to bring the outbreak under control and has recently been reporting daily new cases hovering around 20.

President Moon Jae-in today said South Korea's progress gave hope that the Covid-19 is “surmountable” in other parts of the world. Earlier this year, South Korea had Asia's largest number of infections outside China, however, it has since been overtaken by other countries.

“The government will prepare for new daily lives and the new world order 'post-Covid' with the unified power of the citizens,” Moon said.

US President Trump spoke to Moon yesterday and expressed appreciation for South Korea's help in procuring Covid-19 tests for the United States.

Seoul is expected to announce today whether it will extend its social distancing campaign that was already extended once on April 4. — Reuters