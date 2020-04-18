Confirmed Japan coronavirus cases hit 10,000, says report

Elderly people wearing protective face masks walk on the street after the government announced state of emergency for the capital and some prefectures following the Covid-19 outbreak at Sugamo district in Tokyo April 15, 2020. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, April 18 — The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Japan rose to 10,000 today, NHK public broadcaster said, just days after a state of emergency was extended to the entire nation in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yesterday appealed to the nation to stay indoors as new cases hit a record in the capital of Tokyo and fears medical services could fail in rural areas that are home to many elderly prompted the expansion of the state of emergency from an original seven areas.

Just over 200 people have died from the virus in Japan, but Tokyo remains the hardest-hit area, reporting 201 new infections yesterday alone — a new record.

Tokyo reported 181 new cases today, NHK reported. — Reuters