Thailand reports 28 new coronavirus cases, one more death

A staff wearing a protective face mask uses her phone at Suvarnabhumi Airport as the government extends a ban on incoming passenger flights until the end of April, in Bangkok, Thailand April 16, 2020. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, April 17 — Thailand today reported 28 new coronavirus cases and one more death, an 85-year-old woman who had other health complications.

Of the new cases, 16 were linked to previous cases, five had no links to old cases, and seven are awaiting investigation, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Since the outbreak escalated in January, Thailand has reported a total of 2,700 cases and 47 fatalities, while 1,689 patients have recovered and gone home. — Reuters