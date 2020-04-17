Japan's cabinet reports third coronavirus case amid expanded state emergency

A man wearing a face mask makes his way in the rain on a nearly empty street following the Covid-19 outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan April 16, 2020. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, April 17 — Japan's cabinet said today an official had tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the third case among officials at the cabinet office.

The case inside the cabinet office comes as Japan has expanded a state of emergency to all regions. The move allows local municipalities to urge people to stay inside, but without punitive measures or legal force.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans a press conference later today on the coronavirus, but details are not known yet.

With more than 9,000 infections and nearly 200 deaths nationally, Abe said yesterday the government is considering cash payouts for all in an effort to cushion the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The infected cabinet official in his 50s works at the cabinet's council for science, technology and innovation, but had no close contact with ministers around when he developed symptoms from April 10, an official at the cabinet office said.

He was confirmed with the virus on April 16.

Two officials who worked with the man, and were within two metres, are staying at home, based on cabinet policy, according to the cabinet office.

Both have yet to test for the virus but public health centres in their towns will decide, depending on their conditions, according to the cabinet. — Reuters