El Salvador's congress extends national Covid-19 emergency law

A policewoman asks a driver for documents and authorisation to travel at a checkpoint, as the government undertakes steadily stricter measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, in San Salvador, El Salvador April 7, 2020. — Reuters pic

SAN SALVADOR, April 13 — El Salvador's congress yesterday extended a national emergency law that allows the government to prolong certain health measures aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Central American country.

The extension will give lawmakers an additional four days, during which they said they would seek to work with the government of President Nayib Bukele and address issues related to the economy, health and human rights.

However, lawmakers reached no agreement on a separate law that suspends some constitutional guarantees, such as free movement and the right to gather. It is due to expire by the end of Monday.

Bukele and other Central American leaders have implemented swift and strict measures after the first cases of the fast-spreading coronavirus were registered, yet thousands of people in the region were detained for violating the rules.

Last week, the Supreme Court ordered Bukele's government to refrain from arresting people who failed to comply with the mandatory home quarantine, and prohibited confiscating cars or the property of detainees.

However, Bukele said over the weekend that all people must wear a mask as of today. Bukele said those who drive cars without justification will be sent to containment centres for 30 days while their driver's licence and vehicle will be seized.

As of yesterday, El Salvador, a country of some 6.5 million people had 125 cases of coronavirus, and six deaths. — Reuters