Iranian family wear protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus, as they stand at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran February 20, 2020. — West Asia News Agency/Nazanin Tabatabaee via Reuters

TEHRAN, April 12 — Iran’s death toll from Covid-19 has risen by 117 in the past day to 4,474, health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said today.

The Islamic Republic has recorded 71,686 cases of the new coronavirus which causes the disease, Jahanpur said.

Iran has been the country hardest hit by the pandemic in the Middle East. — AFP