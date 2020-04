A train passes next to a woman wearing a face mask and a child along rail tracks, during the imposition of large-scale social restrictions by the government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 12, 2020. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, April 12 — Indonesia today reported 399 new cases of the coronavirus, its biggest daily jump so far, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 4,241, according to data provided by a health ministry official, Achmad Yurianto.

Yurianto said there were also 46 new coronavirus-related deaths, taking the total to 373. — Reuters