Thailand reports 50 new coronavirus cases, one new death

A health worker is seen on a top of a fumigation car as they spray the street to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease in Bangkok March 30, 2020. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, April 10 — Thailand reported 50 new coronavirus cases and the death of a 43-year-old woman on Friday.

Of the new cases, 27 are linked to previous cases and eight who are waiting for investigation into how they caught the disease, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration

Three of the new cases were imported, Wisanuyothin said.

Since the outbreak escalated in January, Thailand has reported a total of 2,473 cases and 33 fatalities, while 1,013 patients have recovered and gone home. — Reuters