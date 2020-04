A pair of shoes with note inside in front of the Chancellery building after a 'Leave no one behind' demonstration to demand help for refugees in Greek migrant camp on Lesbos, in Berlin, Germany April 5, 2020. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, April 6 — Germany's confirmed coronavirus infections rose by 3,677 in the past 24 hours to 95,391 today, the fourth straight drop in the daily rate of new cases, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases.

The number of new cases was lower than the 5,936 new infections reported yesterday.

The reported death toll rose by 92 to 1,434. — Reuters