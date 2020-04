Hotel employees hand out food to beach vendors, who are struggling due to the lack of tourists after the beach was closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, in Acapulco, Mexico April 1, 2020. — Reuters pic

MEXICO CITY, April 3 — The death toll in Mexico from coronavirus jumped to 50 yesterday from 37 a day earlier, the health ministry said. The number of coronavirus cases was 1,510, up by 132 cases. — Reuters