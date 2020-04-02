Thailand confirms 104 new cases and three deaths

A volunteer wearing a protective gear sprays disinfectant while sanitizing at Wat Dibaya Varivihara due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, April 2, 2020. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, April 2 — Thailand reported 104 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths today, including a Thai man who returned from Pakistan and died during his train journey from Bangkok to the southern province of Narathiwat, bringing the nationwide tally to 1,875 cases and 15 fatalities.

Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesperson Thaweesilp Wissanuyothin said the 57-year-old man returned from Pakistan on March 29 and travelled by train to Sungai Kolok on March 30.

A post-humous test confirmed that the man, who had a history of diabetes and high blood pressure, was positive for Covid-19, he said.

Thaweesilp said a 77-year-old Thai man from Pattani who had a history of diabetes and emphysema, and a 55-year-old driver at Suvarnabhumi Airport were the other latest fatalities reported in the kingdom.

“Of 1,875 Covid-19 cases in Thailand, there are 47 cases linked to a religious gathering in Malaysia and four fatalities reported. The group has prompted 1,000 people in Thailand undergo quarantine,” he said at a press conference here today.

To date, there are 1,875 Covid-19 cases reported in 62 provinces in Thailand, with 1,598 of them Thais and another 277 foreigners, while 503 patients have been discharged.

Meanwhile, Thaweesilp said the government urged travellers, including Thais to postpone their plans of returning to Thailand until April 15 after many Covid-19 cases in the kingdom were found to be linked to imported cases.

“Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan o-cha ordered the Foreign Ministry to reduce the number of entries into Thailand.

“All passengers, unless those with permission in advance or have had prior arrangements, if possible delay travelling plans to Thailand,” he said.

At least 19 Thais tested positive for Covid-19 after travelling home from Indonesia for a religious gathering which was cancelled at the eleventh hour. — Bernama