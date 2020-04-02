Indonesia may start new holiday to replace Eid exodus amid Covid-19 concerns

Indonesia's president Joko Widodo during a news briefing about Emergency Hospital being built to treat Covid-19 patients at a Galang Island in Batam, Thousand Islands, Indonesia, April 1, 2020. — Antara Foto via Reuters

JAKARTA, April 2 — Indonesian President Joko Widodo said today the government is considering starting a new national holiday to prevent the annual mass exodus usually occurring at the end of the Muslim fasting month amid concerns over the spread of Covid-19.

Widodo said at a cabinet meeting that measures could be put in place during the new holiday such as making tourist attractions free to help “bring some calm to the people.”

Indonesians, nearly 90 per cent of whom are Muslim, celebrate the end of Ramadan or the Eid al-Fitr festival with a feast and new clothes, usually returning to their home villages or towns.

Ramadan this year falls over April and May. — Reuters