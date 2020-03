A man wears a face mask while the USNS Comfort and the Empire State Building are seen from Weehawken, New Jersey, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in New York March 31, 2020. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, April 1 — The coronavirus pandemic killed a record 865 people in the United States in the 24 hours until yesterday evening, according to a tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The US death toll rose from 3,008 at 8.30pm EST on Monday to 3,873 at 8.30pm EST on Tuesday.

The United States now has 188,172 confirmed cases, by far the highest of any country, ahead of Italy, Spain and China. — AFP