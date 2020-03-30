Indonesia president plans stricter rules on mobility, social distancing

Indonesian President Joko Widodo inspects Jakarta International airport in Tangerang March 13, 2020, of its preparation to fight against any spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak. — AFP pic

JAKARTA, March 30 — Indonesian President Joko Widodo said today he plans to impose stricter limits on mobility between regions and also to implement a large-scale policy of social distancing to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

“In implementing the policy of large scale social distancing, I ask that a regulation is prepared for clear guidance for provincial level governments,” Widodo said at the opening of a cabinet meeting.

Presidential spokesman Fadjroel Rachman said via Twitter Widodo was embarking on “a new stage of war against Covid-19, which is large scale social distancing with health quarantines.” — Reuters